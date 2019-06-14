Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD
Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery2301 N University Dr Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 866-1869Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with with Dr. Wagner was very positive. He has a wonderful bedside manner. He is patient, kind and highly professional. Dr. Wagner ordered a diagnostic test and I was able to have it performed that same day. He provided a diagnosis for something I was suffering from for almost two years. His staff was friendly and caring. My wait time was minimal. I am happy to recommend Dr. Wagner.
About Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770719445
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center In New York
- Temple University PA
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wagner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
