Dr. Aarti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarti Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aarti Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Treated my son for ADHD. Moderate success with medication, continued treatment. Doctor has left this location; I don't know where she went. Left us looking for a new provider. Nursing staff called and cleared up that all providers at this location are currently full of patients. She seemed to get along well with us and my son, we discussed lots of issues. Best thing she did was prescribe him with Physical Therapy through the adjoining location. He thrived there and gained confidence and independence in tasks. Balance of medication was found.
About Dr. Aarti Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003174939
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.