Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD

Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Janjua works at Internal Medicine Care Group in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janjua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Care Group
    1001 12th Ave Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 870-3627
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 26, 2020
    Dr Janjua makes time to truly listen. She cares about me & my health. Great staff who are very responsive. Virtual visits are done very well. Dr Janjua is a top doc!!
    — Dec 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD
    About Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043517402
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aasia Janjua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janjua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janjua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janjua works at Internal Medicine Care Group in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Janjua’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Janjua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janjua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

