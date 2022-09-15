Overview of Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD

Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Northside Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.