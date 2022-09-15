Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- GA
- Alpharetta
- Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD
Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD
Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Syed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Primary Care11820 Northfall Ln Ste 1103, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 751-2777
-
2
Diabetes Endocrinology Center2013 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 867-0904Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Coumadin® Management
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Female Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venipuncture
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wound Care and Management
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
She listens and know that we know our own body's.
About Dr. Aazrum Syed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1598938706
Education & Certifications
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.