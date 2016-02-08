Dr. Amiry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abas Amiry, MD
Dr. Abas Amiry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Amiry Cardiology Consultant MD Sc102 Fox Glen Ct Ste A, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 848-4353
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0123
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Amiry is a very knowledgeable caring and patient doctor who listens to what you have to say and takes the time to explain things to you in a way you can understand..He is the best and I'm lucky enough to have him as my doctor.
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982613006
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Amiry speaks Arabic.
