Overview

Dr. Abby Crume, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Crume works at Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.