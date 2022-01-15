Dr. Abby Crume, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Crume, DO
Overview
Dr. Abby Crume, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Crume works at
Locations
Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak11925 S State St Ste 230, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 263-1621
Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery1250 E 3900 S Ste 320, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 263-1621
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crume is wonderful. She communicates and explains things well, and you can tell she truly cares about her patients. I've had two surgeries through her for my progressive colorectal condition, and I had my father accompany me throughout the consultations for the second one, helping me go through the information and decisions because he is a retired general surgeon who performed many of the same surgeries as she does. I know he was impressed enough with her surgical skill, communication, and bedside manner that he just referred someone to her. He knows a lot of surgeons, so that says a lot. If you go to her you can be sure that she will do whatever is in your best interest in the least invasive way possible, to get the results needed with the quickest healing time. And you won't get the cold, distant interaction you do with a large majority of surgeons who don't make the effort to connect. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Abby Crume, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285868059
Education & Certifications
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crume has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.