Dr. Abby Crume, DO

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Abby Crume, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Crume works at Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak
    11925 S State St Ste 230, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 263-1621
  2. 2
    Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1250 E 3900 S Ste 320, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 263-1621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Constipation
Colectomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Constipation
Colectomy

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stapled Hemorrhoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Virtual Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Crume is wonderful. She communicates and explains things well, and you can tell she truly cares about her patients. I've had two surgeries through her for my progressive colorectal condition, and I had my father accompany me throughout the consultations for the second one, helping me go through the information and decisions because he is a retired general surgeon who performed many of the same surgeries as she does. I know he was impressed enough with her surgical skill, communication, and bedside manner that he just referred someone to her. He knows a lot of surgeons, so that says a lot. If you go to her you can be sure that she will do whatever is in your best interest in the least invasive way possible, to get the results needed with the quickest healing time. And you won't get the cold, distant interaction you do with a large majority of surgeons who don't make the effort to connect. Highly recommend her.
    LAURA MONSON — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Abby Crume, DO

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285868059
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Abby Crume, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Crume has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

