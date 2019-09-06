See All Rheumatologists in Catonsville, MD
Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Catonsville, MD
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD

Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Debra Lynch, NP
Debra Lynch, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    716 Maiden Choice Ln Ste 301, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 788-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Bursitis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Bursitis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh?

    Sep 06, 2019
    I I recommend Dr Shams as he is very thorough. Very nice,,and easy to talk to.Never disappointed.The very Best!!!
    Ann — Sep 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh to family and friends

    Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD.

    About Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609953140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shams-Pirzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.