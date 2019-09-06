Overview of Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD

Dr. Abdollah Shams-Pirzadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.