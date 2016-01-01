Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alraiyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Alraiyes works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861626731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
