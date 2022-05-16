Dr. Abdulhameed Al-Sabban, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Sabban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulhameed Al-Sabban, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from King Abdulaziz University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1255624656
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- King Abdulaziz University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Al-Sabban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Sabban accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Sabban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Sabban speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Sabban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Sabban.
