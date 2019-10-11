Overview

Dr. Abel Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Bello works at MIB Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.