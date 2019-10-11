Dr. Abel Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abel Bello, MD
Overview
Dr. Abel Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
-
1
MIB Surgery - Miami-Dade County3661 S Miami Ave Ste 906, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 290-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
MIB Surgery - Broward County201 NW 70th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 249-3950Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
awesome physician
About Dr. Abel Bello, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891094579
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
