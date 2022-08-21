Dr. Abiola Babalakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babalakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abiola Babalakin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abiola Babalakin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3966 S Bogan Rd, Buford, GA 30519 Directions (678) 765-8276
Jydes Family Clinic LLC4720 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 4101, Berkeley Lake, GA 30071 Directions (770) 686-3232
Jydes Family Clinic3550 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 674-0543
- 4 139 Prominence Ct Ste 130, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (706) 531-1364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sees special needs children as well as the general population. Has multiple locations. Does telehealth. Accepts a variety of insurance including Medicaid.
About Dr. Abiola Babalakin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245337708
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
