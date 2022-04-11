Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD
Overview of Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD
Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rasul's Office Locations
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosul is more than excellent. He explains everything in detail and in lay person’s words; is very professional; and gives me as much time as I need. He stands well above the other orthopedists whom I have seen in my 20 years in the county.
About Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750328647
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin Cnty Med Ctr
- Nat Rehab Hosp
- Washington Hosp|Washington Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
