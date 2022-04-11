Overview of Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD

Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rasul works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.