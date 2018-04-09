See All General Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD

Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Sadighi works at GulfCoast Vascular & Vein Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alex Funicello, MD
Dr. Alex Funicello, MD
4.8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD
4.2 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Pavlinec, MD
Dr. Jonathan Pavlinec, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile

Dr. Sadighi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons
    8010 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular & Vein Center at Gulfcoast Surgeons
    24301 Walden Center Dr Ste 102, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Vascular and Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons Cape Coral
    1003 Del Prado Blvd S # 303, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthEOS
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadighi?

    Apr 09, 2018
    Was there for Vein Surgery Dr Sadighi is the best you will find!
    Tim in cape coral — Apr 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadighi to family and friends

    Dr. Sadighi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadighi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922092709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Miami Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadighi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadighi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadighi has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadighi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadighi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadighi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.