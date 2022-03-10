Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfenzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Tavernier, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Wolfenzon works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group91550 Overseas Hwy Ste 205, Tavernier, FL 33070 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfenzon?
Can't be any better
About Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922165737
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Long Island College Hospital, New York, N.Y. Interventional Cardiology, South Miami Hospital, South Miami, Fla.|Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfenzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfenzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wolfenzon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wolfenzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfenzon works at
Dr. Wolfenzon speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfenzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfenzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfenzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfenzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.