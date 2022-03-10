See All Cardiologists in Tavernier, FL
Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD

Clinical Cardiology
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Tavernier, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Wolfenzon works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    91550 Overseas Hwy Ste 205, Tavernier, FL 33070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mariners Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Positive Healthcare Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Can't be any better
    — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922165737
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Long Island College Hospital, New York, N.Y. Interventional Cardiology, South Miami Hospital, South Miami, Fla.|Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
