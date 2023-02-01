Dr. Abram Trevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abram Trevino, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their fellowship with UTHSC San Antonio
Dr. Trevino's Office Locations
New Braunfels1448 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 643-1762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Trevino for over five years and can’t begin to express my appreciation for him. I like the no nonsense, straight forward approach he has…tempered with compassion.
About Dr. Abram Trevino, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- Dallas Methodist|Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center|BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevino speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.
