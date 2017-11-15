Dr. Adam Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Berger, MD
Dr. Adam Berger, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
He is an awesome surgeon. He explains & makes sure you understand the procedure & that you are comfortable with what is going on. He is compassionate & loving..He cares for his patients. He is awesome & I recommend him to anyone who needs general surgery. He takes time to talk with you & he has such a big heart .. very compassionate and loving.. the staff is awesome and loving. This is a great place to come to & feel comfortable & loved & respected. He is very knowledgeable in his work. #1 Dr.
- Surgical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center
- U of MD MC
- U of MD MC
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
