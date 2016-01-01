Dr. Adam Faye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Faye, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Faye, MD
Dr. Adam Faye, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Faye works at
Dr. Faye's Office Locations
New York Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6081
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Faye, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1538401005
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faye.
