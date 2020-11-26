Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Community Practices At Laurel4920 Elm St Ste 250, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 483-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Such a great Derm. I’ve seen many over the years and he is by far the best!
About Dr. Adam Friedman, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588800916
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.