Overview of Dr. Adam Lipson, MD

Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Lipson works at IGEA Brain & Spine, PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York, NY, Florham Park, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.