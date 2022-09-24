See All Neurosurgeons in Union, NJ
Dr. Adam Lipson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Lipson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Lipson, MD

Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Lipson works at IGEA Brain & Spine, PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York, NY, Florham Park, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lipson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Igea Brain & Spine
    1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 927-3084
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Morristown Office
    95 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 224-7489
  3. 3
    Saddle Brook
    224 Midland Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4764
  4. 4
    Montclair
    1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4723
  5. 5
    New York Office
    1045 Park Ave # 11, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4762
  6. 6
    Florham Park - Hanover
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4730
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Hazlet
    883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4716
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Behavioral Health Network
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7868
  9. 9
    Clifton Office
    905 Allwood Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lipson?

    Sep 24, 2022
    Doctor lipson 3 years ago you did l1. l2 l3 after that surgery it was all gain and No pain. Thank you for giving me the chance to have me walk my daughter down the aisle and have the father daughter dance at her wedding. Now three years later I need your expertise again. Battling cancer has not been easy.. Doctor lipson thank you. Also I Have to say Thank You To Doctor May .......
    John mchugh — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Lipson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Lipson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lipson to family and friends

    Dr. Lipson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lipson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Lipson, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Lipson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912012071
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Lipson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.