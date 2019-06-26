Dr. Lipworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Lipworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Lipworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Lipworth works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center67 S BEDFORD ST, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8443
-
2
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-5115
-
3
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipworth was extremely professional, informative, definitely told it to me straight. His staff was also extremely professional. The office was beautiful. I was very fortunate to get an appointment with him and when he referred me to a doctor who would need to handle my procedure...they actually called ME to schedule. I've never had that happen. I am very grateful from the care I got with Dr. Lipworth and Lahey Dermatology! Thank you! Stephanie LeBlanc
About Dr. Adam Lipworth, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174650501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Lipworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lipworth works at
Dr. Lipworth has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipworth speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipworth.
