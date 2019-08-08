Overview of Dr. Adam Pass, MD

Dr. Adam Pass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Pass works at Aiello Eyecare Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.