Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD

Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ. 

Dr. Schindelheim works at Cooper Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schindelheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Podiatry
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1003961368
    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindelheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schindelheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schindelheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schindelheim works at Cooper Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schindelheim’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindelheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindelheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindelheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindelheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

