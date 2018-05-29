Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindelheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ.
Cooper Podiatry3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schindelheim is a very competent, caring and compassionate doctor. I am being treated for concussion and post-concussion syndrome. It is very difficult to lead a "normal" life when impacted by a traumatic brain injury. Dr. Schindelheim takes the time needed to listen to my issues and concerns and is very responsive with providing care or referring me to specialists to help me manage the resulting deficits that I am currently facing. He is a very good doctor who I would recommend to others
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1003961368
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Schindelheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schindelheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schindelheim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schindelheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schindelheim speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindelheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindelheim.
