Dr. Stivala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam Stivala, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Stivala, MD
Dr. Adam Stivala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stivala's Office Locations
- 1 1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 797-4772
-
2
Trinitas Regional Medical Center - New Point Campus655 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07206 Directions (908) 994-7325
-
3
Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center86-260 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792 Directions (808) 697-3300Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stivala?
Dr. Stivala is the best! He takes the time to listen and really cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Adam Stivala, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467738617
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stivala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stivala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stivala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stivala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.