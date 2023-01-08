Dr. Adam Stracher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stracher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stracher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Stracher, MD
Dr. Adam Stracher, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Stracher works at
Dr. Stracher's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Stracher?
Typically excellent visit with Dr. Adam Stracher. As usual he was attentive, informative and shared a lengthy dialog with me and answered every question of mine in a thoughtful and detailed manner. He is everything a patient wants in a personal physician.
About Dr. Adam Stracher, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1700806320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stracher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stracher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stracher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stracher works at
Dr. Stracher speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stracher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stracher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stracher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stracher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.