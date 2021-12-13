See All Dermatologists in Lynnfield, MA
Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynnfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Dr. Wulkan works at Lahey Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology Center in Lynnfield, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology Center
    1350 Market St, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-7993
    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    67 S Bedford Lbby St Ste 100E, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Restylane® Injections
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr. Wulkan is a dedicated and caring physician. He takes his time getting to know his patients and never rushes an appointment. He is extremely professional and makes me feel very comfortable. He is knowledgeable and answers all my questions thoroughly. All the health care workers at his office are wonderful and they are always so personable. I would definitely recommend seeing him!
    KO — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174865901
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wulkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wulkan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wulkan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulkan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulkan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulkan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulkan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

