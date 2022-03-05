Overview of Dr. Adanna Ikedilo, MD

Dr. Adanna Ikedilo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Franklin Square Hospital Center



Dr. Ikedilo works at Central Valley Women's Health Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hysteroscopy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.