Overview of Dr. Adel Jabour, MD

Dr. Adel Jabour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jabour works at Adel F. Jabour M.d Inc. in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.