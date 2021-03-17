Dr. Adel Jabour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Jabour, MD
Overview of Dr. Adel Jabour, MD
Dr. Adel Jabour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Jabour's Office Locations
Adel F. Jabour M.d Inc.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jabour is a kind and compassionate doctor with a sense of humor sprinkled in there too. He made me feel at ease and competently took care of abscess and answered all questions I had. I had to add that his assistant Emily is wonderful! She always put me at ease before the doctor walked in. My experiences with other members of his staff were just as pleasant. I don't want to back to a surgeon but if I do, without a doubt it will be Dr. Jabour!
About Dr. Adel Jabour, MD
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- 1154380301
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center W La
- Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin
Dr. Jabour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabour speaks Arabic and German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabour.
