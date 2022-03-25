Overview of Dr. Adel Salama, MD

Dr. Adel Salama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Alexandria School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Salama works at Jefferson Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.