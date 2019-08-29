Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segovia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adelita Segovia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Reed E Simpson MD9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 725-1515
Dr. Segovia is wonderful. Her evaluation was thorough and thoughtful, spending time to connect the dots and consider all possible issues and options. She was open to hearing my concerns as a parent and willing to talk through the pros and cons of various treatments. In the end, she helped our family make the right treatment decision and, for the first time, my son is thriving academically and socially. I would recommend her to anyone looking for top notch adolescent psychiatric care.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083731087
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Segovia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segovia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segovia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segovia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segovia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segovia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.