Overview

Dr. Adelle Kurtz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Kurtz works at UPMC Primary Care in York, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.