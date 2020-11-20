Overview

Dr. Adetutu Adetona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Adetona works at Lansingburgh Family Practice in Troy, NY with other offices in Schenectady, NY and Delmar, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.