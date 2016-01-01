Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adnan Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Adnan Amin, MD
Dr. Adnan Amin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adnan Amin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1508913492
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
