Overview of Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD

Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Baudy works at Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.