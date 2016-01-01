Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adrian Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrian Wong, MD
Dr. Adrian Wong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Renal Associates P.A.16620 San Pedro Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 309-1405
- 2 10528 Culebra Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 277-1418
Renal Associates PA4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Adrian Wong, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487909867
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.