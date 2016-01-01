Overview

Dr. Adriana Cadena-Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Cadena-Martinez works at Arango Family/Industrial Clin in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Donna, TX, Mission, TX and Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.