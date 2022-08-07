Dr. Lederer-Freedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Lederer-Freedland, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Lederer-Freedland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Corrina Center Ltd303 E 83rd St Apt 23D, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 452-3310
- 2 5 Campden Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (212) 452-3310
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lederer is extremely meticulous, bright, and looks at your condition from several different angles, to find you the best treatment. She is devoted to her profession, compassionate and caring about her patients. I have been a patient for 18 years, and have learned a lot from her throughout the years. She can teach you to improve yourself. Dr. Lederer is so knowledgeable - she is a walking encyclopedia. She is an asset to her profession and is one of the TOP TOP Physicians. Dr. Lederer has good bedside manners, and she is responsive in a timely manner. Dr. Lederer is the most BRILLIANT physician I have met in my life - and I have met hundreds of physicians. She was trained by Dr. Ted Shapiro, a worldwide renowned psychiatrist who handpicks his trainees. Dr. Lederer is highly profesional and tremendously ethical. She takes HIPAA LAWS very seriously. Lucky is the patient who will be seen by Dr. Lederer.
About Dr. Adrienne Lederer-Freedland, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederer-Freedland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederer-Freedland.
