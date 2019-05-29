Dr. Afi Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afi Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Afi Bruce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4275 Burnham Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 946-5399
I love Dr Bruce Because she truly cares about her patients and it shows through her deeds and actions as well as her staff.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Ewe and French
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce speaks Ewe and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
