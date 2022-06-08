Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiai Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD
Overview of Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD
Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ghiai Fatemi's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited her today for the first time. I will be back. Was very nice, informed, caring
About Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Umc Ucsf Fresno
- U Med Ctr Ucsf Fresno
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
