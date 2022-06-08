Overview of Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD

Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ghiai Fatemi works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.