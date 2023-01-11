Dr. Afshin Malaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Malaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Afshin Malaki, MD
Dr. Afshin Malaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster City, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Malaki works at
Dr. Malaki's Office Locations
Mcfarland Clinic P C510 Bank St, Webster City, IA 50595 Directions (515) 832-6700
Jefferson Obstetrics/Gynecology106 W Washington St, Jefferson, IA 50129 Directions (515) 239-4414
Desert Mountain Obgyn PC14220 N Northsight Blvd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 585-0804
Mcfarland Clinic PC OBG/GYN312 E Main St, Marshalltown, IA 50158 Directions (515) 239-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malaki was referred to me by my previous obgyn who no longer performed surgeries in her practice. He did a thorough evaluation of my complaint, provided feedback and options, and really took his time ensuring I understood everything and my treatment optiona. I've since switched to him for my annual visits and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Afshin Malaki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Danish and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- North Shore Hosp-Cornell U
- UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malaki speaks Danish and Persian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.