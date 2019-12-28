Dr. Egbewatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agbor Egbewatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Agbor Egbewatt, MD
Dr. Agbor Egbewatt, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Egbewatt works at
Dr. Egbewatt's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Egbewatt for more than 10 years and I'm very pleased with his services. He have a great expression of compassion for his patients and his work. I would reccomend him to anyone who is seeking a doctor.
About Dr. Agbor Egbewatt, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063521979
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY

