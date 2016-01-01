Overview

Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Stonybrook and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kokoszka works at New York Neurology Associates PC In Long Island in Oceanside, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.