Dr. Kokoszka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Stonybrook and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.
Locations
1
New York Neurology Associates PC In Long Island2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8900
2
New York Neurology Associates PC101 Cpw, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 787-8700
3
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 987-1000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
4
Yelena Linden Baum Medical PC314 W 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10014 Directions (646) 661-4117
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1326206285
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- State University Of New York Stonybrook
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
