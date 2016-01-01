See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Oceanside, NY
Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Stonybrook and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kokoszka works at New York Neurology Associates PC In Long Island in Oceanside, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Neurology Associates PC In Long Island
    2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-8900
  2. 2
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    101 Cpw, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 787-8700
  3. 3
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 987-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Yelena Linden Baum Medical PC
    314 W 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 661-4117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Agnieszka Kokoszka, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1326206285
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • State University Of New York Stonybrook
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kokoszka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokoszka has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokoszka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokoszka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokoszka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokoszka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokoszka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

