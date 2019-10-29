Overview of Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD

Dr. Agnieszka Kowalska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kowalska works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.