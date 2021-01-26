See All Family Doctors in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Agnieszka Skop, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Agnieszka Skop, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Kmarcinkowski University Of Med Science and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Skop works at Womens/Childrens Healthcare in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens and Childrens Health Care Associates LLC
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 107, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 (847) 593-9182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Home Sleep Study
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Home Sleep Study
Hepatitis B Virus Screening

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 26, 2021
    P.S. — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Agnieszka Skop, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1447415955
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Kmarcinkowski University Of Med Science
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnieszka Skop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skop accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Skop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skop works at Womens/Childrens Healthcare in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Skop’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Skop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

