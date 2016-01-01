Overview of Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD

Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Quiane works at 5 Minute Pharmacy Specialty in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.