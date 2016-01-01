Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD
Overview of Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD
Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Quiane's Office Locations
5 Minute Pharmacy Specialty94-216 Farrington Hwy, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 678-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Agrifina Quiane, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952496283
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quiane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quiane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quiane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.