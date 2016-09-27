Dr. Agueda Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agueda Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Agueda Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, R.I.|Brown University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Primary Care Family Medicine Center15955 SW 96th St Ste 407, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 467-3140
- 2 8353 SW 124th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 238-9898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough good about Dr. Hernandez! I have been with her for years, and have never been disappointed - other than the scheduling aspect. There is usually a 2+ month wait before the next available appointment, and once I've scheduled my appointment time in advance, I've been called to cancel it due her to no longer being in the office that day. To reschedule, it's another 2 month wait....
About Dr. Agueda Hernandez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French and Spanish
- 1699730903
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Lawrence, Mass.|Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
- Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, R.I.|Brown University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Dutch, French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.