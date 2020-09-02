Overview

Dr. Ahad Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore,Bahawalpur, Pakistan and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Ideal Body Institute Duluth in Duluth, GA with other offices in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.