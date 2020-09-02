Dr. Ahad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahad Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore,Bahawalpur, Pakistan and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Ideal Body Institute Duluth3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 290, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 466-6760
IBI Healthcare Institute367 Athens Hwy Ste 100A, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 466-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Khan is an awesome surgeon.
- General Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1184889792
- UCSF
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore,Bahawalpur, Pakistan
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
233 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.