Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD

Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Chebbo works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chebbo's Office Locations

  1
    Maricopa Integrated Health System
    2601 E Roosevelt St Rm 0-D, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Ahmad Chebbo, MD

  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 11 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710115910
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chebbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chebbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chebbo works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chebbo’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebbo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

