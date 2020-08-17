Overview of Dr. Ahmad Kayass, MD

Dr. Ahmad Kayass, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kayass works at Tots N Teens Clinics in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.