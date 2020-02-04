Dr. Ahmad Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Mansour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Mansour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4151Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Mr. Mansour regarding a very long running nausea problem. Had thoroughly reviewed my medical records (from a different hospital). Previous docs had recommended I see a GI motility specialist. Dr. Mansour had several new ideas and tests to run but I was very impressed with his knowledge and expertise - my other docs commented that his notes on my visit indicated obvious specialty knowledge. Results of tests are still out but I think I found the right guy to try and solve my problem.
About Dr. Ahmad Mansour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansour speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
