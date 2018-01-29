Dr. Zubairi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Zubairi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Zubairi, MD
Dr. Ahmad Zubairi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Zubairi's Office Locations
Alcona Health Centers-non Fqhc5340 Plymouth Rd Ste 202, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 206-2888
Alcona Health Center5671 N Skeel Ave Ste 8, Oscoda, MI 48750 Directions (989) 739-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zubairi is a very caring and compassionate Physician. A person can usually tell on a first visit ! I was very comfortable with him and impressed by all of his knowledge. He spent time with me and really listened to concerns , fears, and shows he is interested in all aspects of care . I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ahmad Zubairi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801852694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zubairi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubairi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubairi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubairi.
